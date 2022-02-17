TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,234,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 35,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $393.54. 138,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,030,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $510.03 and its 200-day moving average is $573.95. The company has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

