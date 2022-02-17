Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Ecolab updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.260-$1.280 EPS.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.29. 15,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $180.37 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

