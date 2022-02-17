La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LZB traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.25. 5,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,050. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.00. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,984 shares of company stock worth $2,532,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after buying an additional 371,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,484,000 after purchasing an additional 87,946 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.