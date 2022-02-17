Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s stock price fell 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $13.00. 13,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,311,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

