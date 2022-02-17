Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. 307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 250,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 2.60.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

