Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 211,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 983,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,977. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

