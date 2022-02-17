mCloud Technologies (TSE:MCLD) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

mCloud Technologies (TSE:MCLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.
