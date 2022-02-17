Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $19.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATUS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 173,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,869. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 2,500 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,075 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

