Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Up 34.5% in January

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,100 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 15th total of 669,100 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 288,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:ETON traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,364. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $93.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 150,681 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $831,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

