Short Interest in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Grows By 34.8%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on USAU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the second quarter valued at $568,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
U.S. Gold Company Profile
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
