Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.71

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 43917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

