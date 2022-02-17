Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 58,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 807,417 shares.The stock last traded at $18.23 and had previously closed at $18.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.