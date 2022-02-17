Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 4% Higher

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s share price traded up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $144.77 and last traded at $144.23. 25,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,582,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.34 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.44 and its 200 day moving average is $267.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after acquiring an additional 171,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

