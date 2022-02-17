NewYorkCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $1,113.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00292581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001008 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002545 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

