Polis Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. Polis has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $1,753.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polis has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009413 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00075086 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00344394 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

