Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

AEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of AEVA stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,564. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter worth $394,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $497,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $8,101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $5,214,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

