Untitled Investments LP Takes $3.88 Million Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000. nCino comprises approximately 0.8% of Untitled Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of nCino by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Stephens started coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.96.

Shares of nCino stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.66. 651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,977. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $83.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

