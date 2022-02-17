Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,940 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CEVA by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 59,449 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in CEVA by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

CEVA traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.58. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.28 million, a PE ratio of -316.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.06. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.