Twinbeech Capital LP Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $375.47. 3,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,515. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $587.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.88 and its 200 day moving average is $407.07.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.11.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

