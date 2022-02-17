17,785 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Pool by 71.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth about $2,300,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $12,956,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Pool by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pool by 19.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $458.00. 19,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,568. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

