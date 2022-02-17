Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,000. Synopsys accounts for approximately 0.7% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Synopsys by 112.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after buying an additional 1,429,567 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $156,603,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $127,122,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 519,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,172,000 after acquiring an additional 256,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded down $8.27 on Thursday, reaching $298.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,912. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.93. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

