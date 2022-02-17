DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,950 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $60,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 77.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $13.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $399.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,300. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.09 and a beta of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $1,254,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,260 shares of company stock worth $17,025,922. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

