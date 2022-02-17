Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,506,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $131,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,188,000 after buying an additional 387,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $271,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,344,000 after buying an additional 1,211,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $236,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,019 shares of company stock worth $1,601,602. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Dropbox stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,383. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

