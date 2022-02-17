75,734 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $11,173,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 360.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,415,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 119,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

SSNC traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,056. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.93 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

