Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,791,000 after acquiring an additional 403,831 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,114. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.14.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

