Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CEO Sells $976,500.00 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.33. 24,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,335. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,776 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $67,446,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,543,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,797.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,976 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.