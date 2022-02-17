Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) COO Sells 723 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $99,217.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.44. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $142.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.49.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CW. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.
