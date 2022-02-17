Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 245.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $205,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,014. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,672 shares of company stock valued at $22,042,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

