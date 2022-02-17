Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Venator Capital Management Ltd.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 3.8% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $286,355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 176,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,186,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

