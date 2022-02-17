Vestcor Inc Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $110.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

