Vestcor Inc Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,656 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $2,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.71.

Shares of EBAY opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

