VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CID. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CID stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.302 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

