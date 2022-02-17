CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Down 22.3% in January

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CN Energy Group. during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNEY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 13,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,709. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. CN Energy Group. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

