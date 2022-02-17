184,460 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 184,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,000. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 0.9% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 379.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 36,167 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 26,357 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 83,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

