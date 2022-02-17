Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Short Interest Update

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 825,700 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 621,400 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

In related news, insider Nicole Barna acquired 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $49,975.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 445,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 152,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 147,614 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 133,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 82,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 4.41. Codiak BioSciences has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

