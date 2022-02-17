LPL Financial LLC Has $178.41 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 657,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,573 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $178,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $211.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.56 billion, a PE ratio of 116.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.02 and its 200 day moving average is $260.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $477,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,759 shares of company stock worth $39,396,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

