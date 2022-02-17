UBP Investment Advisors SA Sells 4,500 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

UBP Investment Advisors SA decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,336 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 354,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $619,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,201 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,789. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.94.

FCX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.69. 245,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,524,719. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.