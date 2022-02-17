Titus Wealth Management Purchases 412 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Clorox by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69,747 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Clorox by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $142.41. 20,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,143. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

