Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $430.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.66. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $121,716. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

