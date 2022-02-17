Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.
Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $430.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.66. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62.
In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $121,716. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile
Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.
