Brokerages Anticipate Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $382.98 Million

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) will announce $382.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $387.95 million and the lowest is $378.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryan Specialty Group.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAN stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.07.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

