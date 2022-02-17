Zacks: Analysts Expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to Announce $2.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will report $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.52. IQVIA posted earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

IQV traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.12. 15,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

