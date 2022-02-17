Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,295 shares.The stock last traded at $41.28 and had previously closed at $41.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industrias Bachoco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.19%. Analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

