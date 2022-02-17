RH (NYSE:RH) is Tabor Asset Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Tabor Asset Management LP cut its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. RH comprises about 3.4% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in RH were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in RH by 23.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.14.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $16.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $403.63. 6,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,052. RH has a one year low of $362.00 and a one year high of $744.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $596.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

