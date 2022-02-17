Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,340. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

