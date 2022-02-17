Maltese Capital Management LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 2.07% of TC Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCBC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Bancshares in the third quarter worth $183,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in TC Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in TC Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Covey Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBC opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57. TC Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $14.15.

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.