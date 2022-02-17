Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned 0.43% of Vaccinex worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 103.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 23.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 24,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the second quarter worth about $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacob B. Frieberg purchased 90,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice Zauderer purchased 1,801,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vaccinex stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.54. 314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,399. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vaccinex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30.

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

