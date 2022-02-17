Vestcor Inc Sells 4,379 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX opened at $687.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $760.30 and its 200 day moving average is $795.22. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.81, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $14,312,786 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $853.71.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

