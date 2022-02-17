American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $232.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.