Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 113,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 70,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $144.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

