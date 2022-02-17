Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $984,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $232.91 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.81 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

